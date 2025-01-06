iifl-logo-icon 1
KPT Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

975.1
(-5.17%)
KPT Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.47

4.83

1.97

-6.29

Depreciation

-3

-2.98

-3.34

-3.66

Tax paid

-0.32

0.14

0.44

0.62

Working capital

-6.43

9.48

8.04

-4.92

Other operating items

Operating

-7.28

11.47

7.12

-14.25

Capital expenditure

3.48

0.85

1.28

-2.45

Free cash flow

-3.79

12.32

8.4

-16.7

Equity raised

54.54

41.89

34.31

37.59

Investing

-0.01

0.09

0.19

0.01

Financing

61.35

9.95

19.08

18.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

112.08

64.26

61.98

39.82

