KPT Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.47
4.83
1.97
-6.29
Depreciation
-3
-2.98
-3.34
-3.66
Tax paid
-0.32
0.14
0.44
0.62
Working capital
-6.43
9.48
8.04
-4.92
Other operating items
Operating
-7.28
11.47
7.12
-14.25
Capital expenditure
3.48
0.85
1.28
-2.45
Free cash flow
-3.79
12.32
8.4
-16.7
Equity raised
54.54
41.89
34.31
37.59
Investing
-0.01
0.09
0.19
0.01
Financing
61.35
9.95
19.08
18.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
112.08
64.26
61.98
39.82
