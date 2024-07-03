iifl-logo-icon 1
KPT Industries Ltd Share Price

990
(-3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,028.2
  • Day's High1,028.2
  • 52 Wk High1,360
  • Prev. Close1,028.3
  • Day's Low985
  • 52 Wk Low 496.5
  • Turnover (lac)15.1
  • P/E24.08
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value183.92
  • EPS42.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)336.6
  • Div. Yield0.15
KPT Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

KPT Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KPT Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.73%

Foreign: 3.73%

Indian: 44.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KPT Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.66

42.15

34.1

29.43

Net Worth

55.36

43.85

35.8

31.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.15

105.96

86.15

68.25

yoy growth (%)

-3.59

22.99

26.22

3.97

Raw materials

-67.58

-62.95

-49.03

-37.8

As % of sales

66.16

59.4

56.91

55.38

Employee costs

-11.7

-11.34

-9.84

-9.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.47

4.83

1.97

-6.29

Depreciation

-3

-2.98

-3.34

-3.66

Tax paid

-0.32

0.14

0.44

0.62

Working capital

-6.43

9.48

8.04

-4.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.59

22.99

26.22

3.97

Op profit growth

-19.59

22.52

443.5

-2,738.05

EBIT growth

-32.03

42.7

-704.88

-66

Net profit growth

-56.8

105.38

-282.88

-81.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

105.97

105.4

88.33

74.22

Excise Duty

0

0

1.17

5.96

Net Sales

105.97

105.4

87.16

68.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.86

0.64

0.46

2.18

KPT Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KPT Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dilip Kulkarni

Executive Chairman

Prakash Kulkarni

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prabha P Kulkarni

Non Executive Director

K V Pai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aishwarya S Toraskar

Independent Director

Shishir Gosavi

Independent Director

Sanjay Buch

Independent Director

Niraj Shishir Shirgaokar

Independent Director

Rama Kirloskar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KPT Industries Ltd

Summary

KPT Industries Ltd (Formerly called Kulkarni Black & Decker), incorporated in 1976, was changed to Kulkarni Power Tools (KPTL) in 1994. It was promoted by P Kulkarni, a technocrat. KPT Industries product engineering uses ultra modern CAD facilities and rapid prototyping technique to transform an idea into reality. It has three shops viz. Machine Shop, Winding Shop and Assembly Shop which are set up with state-of-the-art technologies. It has its own power generation facility and well equipped Reliability Laboratory to conduct all sorts of tests a power tool has to go through.The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Electrical Power Tools and Roots (Positive Displacement) Blowers/Exhausters for a wide variety of applications, Electric Commercial Vehicles and power generation through windmills.The company commenced commercial production in 1978 at its unit in Shirol, Kolhapur district. It is engaged in the manufacture of power tools. The company markets its products through a network of 175 dealers and 95 authorised service centres.In Apr.94, KPT tied up with Ryobi, Japan, to market its products. It diversified into cotton yarn processing with an Italian collaboration and set up a unit at Chakan, near Pune, at an estimated investment of Rs 30 cr.The New winding line was commissioned in March, 2010.
Company FAQs

What is the KPT Industries Ltd share price today?

The KPT Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹990 today.

What is the Market Cap of KPT Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KPT Industries Ltd is ₹336.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KPT Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KPT Industries Ltd is 24.08 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KPT Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KPT Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KPT Industries Ltd is ₹496.5 and ₹1360 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KPT Industries Ltd?

KPT Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.43%, 3 Years at 89.59%, 1 Year at 82.61%, 6 Month at 29.26%, 3 Month at -12.90% and 1 Month at 7.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KPT Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KPT Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.22 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 51.77 %

