SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,028.2
Prev. Close₹1,028.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.1
Day's High₹1,028.2
Day's Low₹985
52 Week's High₹1,360
52 Week's Low₹496.5
Book Value₹183.92
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)336.6
P/E24.08
EPS42.7
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.66
42.15
34.1
29.43
Net Worth
55.36
43.85
35.8
31.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.15
105.96
86.15
68.25
yoy growth (%)
-3.59
22.99
26.22
3.97
Raw materials
-67.58
-62.95
-49.03
-37.8
As % of sales
66.16
59.4
56.91
55.38
Employee costs
-11.7
-11.34
-9.84
-9.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.47
4.83
1.97
-6.29
Depreciation
-3
-2.98
-3.34
-3.66
Tax paid
-0.32
0.14
0.44
0.62
Working capital
-6.43
9.48
8.04
-4.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.59
22.99
26.22
3.97
Op profit growth
-19.59
22.52
443.5
-2,738.05
EBIT growth
-32.03
42.7
-704.88
-66
Net profit growth
-56.8
105.38
-282.88
-81.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
105.97
105.4
88.33
74.22
Excise Duty
0
0
1.17
5.96
Net Sales
105.97
105.4
87.16
68.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.86
0.64
0.46
2.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dilip Kulkarni
Executive Chairman
Prakash Kulkarni
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prabha P Kulkarni
Non Executive Director
K V Pai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aishwarya S Toraskar
Independent Director
Shishir Gosavi
Independent Director
Sanjay Buch
Independent Director
Niraj Shishir Shirgaokar
Independent Director
Rama Kirloskar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KPT Industries Ltd
Summary
KPT Industries Ltd (Formerly called Kulkarni Black & Decker), incorporated in 1976, was changed to Kulkarni Power Tools (KPTL) in 1994. It was promoted by P Kulkarni, a technocrat. KPT Industries product engineering uses ultra modern CAD facilities and rapid prototyping technique to transform an idea into reality. It has three shops viz. Machine Shop, Winding Shop and Assembly Shop which are set up with state-of-the-art technologies. It has its own power generation facility and well equipped Reliability Laboratory to conduct all sorts of tests a power tool has to go through.The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Electrical Power Tools and Roots (Positive Displacement) Blowers/Exhausters for a wide variety of applications, Electric Commercial Vehicles and power generation through windmills.The company commenced commercial production in 1978 at its unit in Shirol, Kolhapur district. It is engaged in the manufacture of power tools. The company markets its products through a network of 175 dealers and 95 authorised service centres.In Apr.94, KPT tied up with Ryobi, Japan, to market its products. It diversified into cotton yarn processing with an Italian collaboration and set up a unit at Chakan, near Pune, at an estimated investment of Rs 30 cr.The New winding line was commissioned in March, 2010.
Read More
The KPT Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹990 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KPT Industries Ltd is ₹336.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KPT Industries Ltd is 24.08 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KPT Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KPT Industries Ltd is ₹496.5 and ₹1360 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KPT Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.43%, 3 Years at 89.59%, 1 Year at 82.61%, 6 Month at 29.26%, 3 Month at -12.90% and 1 Month at 7.00%.
