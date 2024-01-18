|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|-
|2.5
|50
|Final
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors discussed on the captioned subject and recommended a payment of dividend at the rate of 50% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per share of Rs. 5 each, for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to Members approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
