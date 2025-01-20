iifl-logo-icon 1
KPT Industries Ltd Key Ratios

954.9
(1.94%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:07:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.99

26.22

Op profit growth

20.75

443.5

EBIT growth

43.27

-681.29

Net profit growth

291.87

-152.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.37

11.59

2.69

EBIT margin

9.6

8.24

-1.79

Net profit margin

7.89

2.47

-6.01

RoCE

15.24

11.31

RoNW

8.86

3.11

RoA

3.13

0.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.61

6.28

0

Dividend per share

0.75

0

0

Cash EPS

15.82

-3.55

-22.84

Book value per share

85.17

53.64

47.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.65

9.3

0

P/CEPS

2.57

-16.46

-1.1

P/B

0.47

1.08

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

3.67

5.69

18.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.24

26.41

-9.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.32

83.2

Inventory days

96.22

100.46

Creditor days

-43.6

-59.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.78

-1.31

0.24

Net debt / equity

1.19

2.17

2.32

Net debt / op. profit

2.86

3.96

20.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.4

-56.91

-55.38

Employee costs

-10.7

-11.42

-14.64

Other costs

-18.5

-20.06

-27.28

