Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.99
26.22
Op profit growth
20.75
443.5
EBIT growth
43.27
-681.29
Net profit growth
291.87
-152.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.37
11.59
2.69
EBIT margin
9.6
8.24
-1.79
Net profit margin
7.89
2.47
-6.01
RoCE
15.24
11.31
RoNW
8.86
3.11
RoA
3.13
0.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.61
6.28
0
Dividend per share
0.75
0
0
Cash EPS
15.82
-3.55
-22.84
Book value per share
85.17
53.64
47.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.65
9.3
0
P/CEPS
2.57
-16.46
-1.1
P/B
0.47
1.08
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
3.67
5.69
18.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.24
26.41
-9.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.32
83.2
Inventory days
96.22
100.46
Creditor days
-43.6
-59.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.78
-1.31
0.24
Net debt / equity
1.19
2.17
2.32
Net debt / op. profit
2.86
3.96
20.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.4
-56.91
-55.38
Employee costs
-10.7
-11.42
-14.64
Other costs
-18.5
-20.06
-27.28
