|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.15
105.96
86.15
68.25
yoy growth (%)
-3.59
22.99
26.22
3.97
Raw materials
-67.58
-62.95
-49.03
-37.8
As % of sales
66.16
59.4
56.91
55.38
Employee costs
-11.7
-11.34
-9.84
-9.99
As % of sales
11.45
10.7
11.42
14.64
Other costs
-13.02
-19.43
-17.29
-18.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.75
18.33
20.06
27.28
Operating profit
9.83
12.23
9.98
1.83
OPM
9.62
11.54
11.59
2.69
Depreciation
-3
-2.98
-3.34
-3.66
Interest expense
-4.69
-5.71
-5.41
-5.07
Other income
0.33
1.29
0.74
0.6
Profit before tax
2.47
4.83
1.97
-6.29
Taxes
-0.32
0.14
0.44
0.62
Tax rate
-13.22
2.99
22.56
-9.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.14
4.97
2.42
-5.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
4.34
Net profit
2.14
4.97
2.42
-1.32
yoy growth (%)
-56.8
105.38
-282.88
-81.48
NPM
2.1
4.69
2.81
-1.94
