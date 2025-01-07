iifl-logo-icon 1
KPT Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

960
(-1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR KPT Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.15

105.96

86.15

68.25

yoy growth (%)

-3.59

22.99

26.22

3.97

Raw materials

-67.58

-62.95

-49.03

-37.8

As % of sales

66.16

59.4

56.91

55.38

Employee costs

-11.7

-11.34

-9.84

-9.99

As % of sales

11.45

10.7

11.42

14.64

Other costs

-13.02

-19.43

-17.29

-18.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.75

18.33

20.06

27.28

Operating profit

9.83

12.23

9.98

1.83

OPM

9.62

11.54

11.59

2.69

Depreciation

-3

-2.98

-3.34

-3.66

Interest expense

-4.69

-5.71

-5.41

-5.07

Other income

0.33

1.29

0.74

0.6

Profit before tax

2.47

4.83

1.97

-6.29

Taxes

-0.32

0.14

0.44

0.62

Tax rate

-13.22

2.99

22.56

-9.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.14

4.97

2.42

-5.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

4.34

Net profit

2.14

4.97

2.42

-1.32

yoy growth (%)

-56.8

105.38

-282.88

-81.48

NPM

2.1

4.69

2.81

-1.94

