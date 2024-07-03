KPT Industries Ltd Summary

KPT Industries Ltd (Formerly called Kulkarni Black & Decker), incorporated in 1976, was changed to Kulkarni Power Tools (KPTL) in 1994. It was promoted by P Kulkarni, a technocrat. KPT Industries product engineering uses ultra modern CAD facilities and rapid prototyping technique to transform an idea into reality. It has three shops viz. Machine Shop, Winding Shop and Assembly Shop which are set up with state-of-the-art technologies. It has its own power generation facility and well equipped Reliability Laboratory to conduct all sorts of tests a power tool has to go through.The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Electrical Power Tools and Roots (Positive Displacement) Blowers/Exhausters for a wide variety of applications, Electric Commercial Vehicles and power generation through windmills.The company commenced commercial production in 1978 at its unit in Shirol, Kolhapur district. It is engaged in the manufacture of power tools. The company markets its products through a network of 175 dealers and 95 authorised service centres.In Apr.94, KPT tied up with Ryobi, Japan, to market its products. It diversified into cotton yarn processing with an Italian collaboration and set up a unit at Chakan, near Pune, at an estimated investment of Rs 30 cr.The New winding line was commissioned in March, 2010.