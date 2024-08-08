iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
In compliance with the Regulation 30 and 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith the Notice of the Companys 48th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 08th August, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Gat No. 320, Mouje Agar, Tal. Shirol, Dist. Kolhapur - 416103, Maharashtra. Read less.. We are enclosing herewith Scrutinizer Report on E-Voting and Ballot Forms received for passing resolutions at 48th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 08th August, 2024 of KPT Industries Ltd, for your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

