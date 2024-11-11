Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

KPT Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and (g) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 11th November 2024 at 11.15 A.M. at Registered Office situated at Gat no. 320 At & Post Mouje Agar Tal. Shirol Dist. Kolhapur - 416103 for approval of following agenda: 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended as on 30.09.2024 2) Sub- Division (Stock Split) of Equity Shares of the Company for Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each to Re. 1/-(Rupee One Only) each. Further kindly note that under the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed until closing hours on November 13 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors shall discuss on the captioned subject and recommend to the Members the sub-division of each equity share having nominal value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) into nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only), each fully paid-up ranking pari-passu in all respects with effect from such date as may be fixed for this purpose (Record date) by the Board (hereinafter the term Board shall be deemed to encompass any committee formed by the Board, including those constituted by the Board subsequently of the Company, subject to Members approval through Postal Ballot mechanism. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024) With reference to intimation dated 29th October, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with clause 2 of Schedule III Part - A (A-13) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith inform that the Board as a prudent decision did not accord its consent for sub-dividing each equity shares having nominal value of Rs. 5 (Rupees Five Only) into nominal value of Rs. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

KPT Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 08th August 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at Registered Office situated at Gat no. 320 At & Post Mouje Agar Tal. Shirol Dist. Kolhapur - 416103 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The said results have been approved & taken on record by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, 08th August, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 2:00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

KPT Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 06th May 2024 at 01.00 P.M. at Registered Office situated at Gat no. 320 At & Post Mouje Agar Tal. Shirol Dist. Kolhapur - 416103 for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31.03.2024 and for recommendation of dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors discussed on the captioned subject and recommended a payment of dividend at the rate of 50% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per share of Rs. 5 each, for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to Members approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. The said results have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Monday, 06th May, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:00 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Certificate along with Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 issued by M/s P.G. Bhagwat LLP, Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditor of the Company for your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 21 Mar 2024

KPT Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 01st April 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at Gat no. 320 Mouje Agar At & post Shirol Dist. Kolhapur 416103 for appointment of Independent Directors pursuant to Section 149 and 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules 2014 and the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 respectively. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday the 01st April, 2024 have noted the resignation of Mr Dilip Bindumadhav Kulkarni (DIN: 00184727) as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 31st March, 2024 having served in this capacity for five years, as a dual responsibility. The resignation letter duly signed by Mr Dilip Bindumadhav Kulkarni (DIN: 00184727) stating detailed reasons for resignation is attached with this letter Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday the 01st April, 2024, have approved the appointment of Mr Suhas Gunwant Kharote (PAN: AHJPK9244Q) as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01st April, 2024. The details of the Chief Financial Officer are mentioned in attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company, in their meeting held on Monday the 01st April, 2024 have noted the cessation of office of Independent Directors of the Company Mr Darius Cavasji Shroff (DIN: 00170680), Mr Shishir Suresh Shirgaokar (DIN: 00166189) and Mr Sanjay Chandrakant Kirloskar (DIN: 00007885), w.e.f. 31st March, 2024, having served in this capacity for two consecutive term of five years each i.e. from 2014 to 2019 and 2019 to 2024 respectively (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024) This has reference to Corporate Announcement submitted by us dated 04-04-2024 & 25-07-2024, under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. We wish to inform you that, the event taken place through Board Meeting held on Monday the 01st April, 2024 were submitted to BSE on 01-04-2024 itself, as Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR) - under description Meeting Updates & Resignation of Chief Financial Officer, respectively. However, it was left to be in adherence to the disclosure requirements of the SEBI Circulars and the Regulations, there was no malafied intention in the same. The submission is now in line with SEBI Circulars and Regulations. We request your good office to kindly consider the same and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024