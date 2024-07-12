Pursuant to Regulation 42(1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 were taken on record by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 06th May, 2024. The Annual General Meeting is fixed on Thursday the 08th August, 2024 and the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members will be closed from 02.08.2024 to 08.08.2024 (both days inclusive) for declaration of dividend. Rs.2.5000 per share(50%)FinalDividend& A.G.M. (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 12/07/2024)