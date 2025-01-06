iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kranti Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

101
(-0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kranti Industries Ltd

Kranti Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.97

-0.67

-0.24

Depreciation

-3.38

-2.81

-2.83

-3.08

Tax paid

0.08

0.26

0.04

-0.04

Working capital

2.66

-2.99

0.13

-0.96

Other operating items

Operating

-0.9

-6.52

-3.33

-4.33

Capital expenditure

3.7

14.03

0.66

1.49

Free cash flow

2.8

7.5

-2.67

-2.84

Equity raised

22.39

18.32

11.36

16.72

Investing

-0.45

0.74

0

0

Financing

10.9

12.32

8.46

9.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.65

38.89

17.14

23.84

Kranti Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kranti Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.