Kranti Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.97
-0.67
-0.24
Depreciation
-3.38
-2.81
-2.83
-3.08
Tax paid
0.08
0.26
0.04
-0.04
Working capital
2.66
-2.99
0.13
-0.96
Other operating items
Operating
-0.9
-6.52
-3.33
-4.33
Capital expenditure
3.7
14.03
0.66
1.49
Free cash flow
2.8
7.5
-2.67
-2.84
Equity raised
22.39
18.32
11.36
16.72
Investing
-0.45
0.74
0
0
Financing
10.9
12.32
8.46
9.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.65
38.89
17.14
23.84
