|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.83
Op profit growth
54.56
EBIT growth
334.13
Net profit growth
-87.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9
6.68
EBIT margin
3.16
0.83
Net profit margin
-0.23
-2.1
RoCE
3.85
RoNW
-0.16
RoA
-0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.03
-1.09
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.34
-4.75
Book value per share
22.81
21.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
-650
-15.66
P/CEPS
-4.48
-3.58
P/B
0.85
0.77
EV/EBIDTA
8.33
11.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-56.93
-25.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.48
Inventory days
49.27
Creditor days
-60.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.92
-0.23
Net debt / equity
1.24
1.24
Net debt / op. profit
4.94
7.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.29
-58.17
Employee costs
-14.18
-14.85
Other costs
-17.52
-20.28
