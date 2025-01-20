iifl-logo-icon 1
Kranti Industries Ltd Key Ratios

98.01
(-1.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.83

Op profit growth

54.56

EBIT growth

334.13

Net profit growth

-87.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9

6.68

EBIT margin

3.16

0.83

Net profit margin

-0.23

-2.1

RoCE

3.85

RoNW

-0.16

RoA

-0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.03

-1.09

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.34

-4.75

Book value per share

22.81

21.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

-650

-15.66

P/CEPS

-4.48

-3.58

P/B

0.85

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

8.33

11.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-56.93

-25.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

41.48

Inventory days

49.27

Creditor days

-60.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.92

-0.23

Net debt / equity

1.24

1.24

Net debt / op. profit

4.94

7.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.29

-58.17

Employee costs

-14.18

-14.85

Other costs

-17.52

-20.28

