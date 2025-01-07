iifl-logo-icon 1
Kranti Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.14
(-1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:17:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

54.5

47.54

24.25

25.53

yoy growth (%)

14.62

96.01

-5

-25.84

Raw materials

-33.07

-28.35

-10.33

-11.64

As % of sales

60.68

59.63

42.61

45.61

Employee costs

-7.13

-6.47

-4.33

-3.69

As % of sales

13.08

13.61

17.87

14.48

Other costs

-9.8

-9.58

-5.71

-5.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.98

20.15

23.55

21.56

Operating profit

4.49

3.13

3.87

4.68

OPM

8.23

6.59

15.96

18.33

Depreciation

-3.38

-2.81

-2.83

-3.08

Interest expense

-1.77

-1.54

-2.16

-2.19

Other income

0.4

0.24

0.45

0.34

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.97

-0.67

-0.24

Taxes

0.08

0.26

0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-32.99

-26.89

-6.02

18.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.17

-0.71

-0.63

-0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.17

-0.71

-0.63

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

-74.86

13.12

117.34

-244.06

NPM

-0.33

-1.5

-2.6

-1.14

