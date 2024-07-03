SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹104.8
Prev. Close₹101.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.79
Day's High₹104.8
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹110
52 Week's Low₹59
Book Value₹28.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.1
11.25
11.25
9.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.78
13.06
10.97
10.59
Net Worth
32.88
24.31
22.22
20.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
54.5
47.54
24.25
25.53
yoy growth (%)
14.62
96.01
-5
-25.84
Raw materials
-33.07
-28.35
-10.33
-11.64
As % of sales
60.68
59.63
42.61
45.61
Employee costs
-7.13
-6.47
-4.33
-3.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.97
-0.67
-0.24
Depreciation
-3.38
-2.81
-2.83
-3.08
Tax paid
0.08
0.26
0.04
-0.04
Working capital
2.66
-2.99
0.13
-0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.62
96.01
-5
-25.84
Op profit growth
43.19
-19.01
-17.3
-23.72
EBIT growth
167.28
-62.22
-23.25
-44.8
Net profit growth
-74.86
13.12
117.34
-244.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
90.29
93.24
93.72
55.73
48.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
90.29
93.24
93.72
55.73
48.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
4.1
0.21
0.41
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sachin Subhash Vora
Whole-time Director
Sumit Subhash Vora
Independent Director
Prakash Vasant Kamat
Independent Director
Pramod Vinayak Apshankar
Independent Director
Satachidanand Arun Ranade
Non Executive Director
Indubala Subhash Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavesh Subhash Selarka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kranti Industries Ltd
Summary
Kranti Industries Limited was incorporated on December 5, 1995, as Kranti Precision Tools Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Bombay, Maharashtra. The Company changed the name of the Company from Kranti Precision Tools Private Limited to Kranti Industries Private Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 11, 2002. Thereafter, it was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Kranti Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 17, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of precision machined components. It manufacture customized products for reputed Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of diverse industries such as passenger cars, electric cars, two wheelers, tractors, construction machineries, railways, light vehicles, off-highway, heavy trucks etc.The Company has two manufacturing units adjacent to each other located at Pirangut, Pune, Maharashtra having a total area of approximately 4,100 square meters and 2,730 square meters respectively. Prior to incorporation of the Company, the Founder Promoter Late Mr. Subhash Kundanmal Vora was conducting the business through erstwhile Partnership Firm namely M/s Kranti Industries since 1987. In 2001, the Company became a partner of the M/s Kranti Industries. Subsequently in 2002-2003, the Company took over the running business of the firm which dissolved with effect from A
Read More
The Kranti Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kranti Industries Ltd is ₹111.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kranti Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kranti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kranti Industries Ltd is ₹59 and ₹110 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kranti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.88%, 3 Years at 34.42%, 1 Year at 12.45%, 6 Month at 45.98%, 3 Month at 54.60% and 1 Month at 37.24%.
