Summary

Kranti Industries Limited was incorporated on December 5, 1995, as Kranti Precision Tools Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Bombay, Maharashtra. The Company changed the name of the Company from Kranti Precision Tools Private Limited to Kranti Industries Private Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 11, 2002. Thereafter, it was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Kranti Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 17, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of precision machined components. It manufacture customized products for reputed Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of diverse industries such as passenger cars, electric cars, two wheelers, tractors, construction machineries, railways, light vehicles, off-highway, heavy trucks etc.The Company has two manufacturing units adjacent to each other located at Pirangut, Pune, Maharashtra having a total area of approximately 4,100 square meters and 2,730 square meters respectively. Prior to incorporation of the Company, the Founder Promoter Late Mr. Subhash Kundanmal Vora was conducting the business through erstwhile Partnership Firm namely M/s Kranti Industries since 1987. In 2001, the Company became a partner of the M/s Kranti Industries. Subsequently in 2002-2003, the Company took over the running business of the firm which dissolved with effect from A

Read More