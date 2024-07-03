iifl-logo-icon 1
Kranti Industries Ltd Share Price

98
(-3.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.8
  • Day's High104.8
  • 52 Wk High110
  • Prev. Close101.76
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 59
  • Turnover (lac)37.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)111.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kranti Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kranti Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kranti Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kranti Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.12%

Non-Promoter- 30.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kranti Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.1

11.25

11.25

9.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.78

13.06

10.97

10.59

Net Worth

32.88

24.31

22.22

20.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

54.5

47.54

24.25

25.53

yoy growth (%)

14.62

96.01

-5

-25.84

Raw materials

-33.07

-28.35

-10.33

-11.64

As % of sales

60.68

59.63

42.61

45.61

Employee costs

-7.13

-6.47

-4.33

-3.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.97

-0.67

-0.24

Depreciation

-3.38

-2.81

-2.83

-3.08

Tax paid

0.08

0.26

0.04

-0.04

Working capital

2.66

-2.99

0.13

-0.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.62

96.01

-5

-25.84

Op profit growth

43.19

-19.01

-17.3

-23.72

EBIT growth

167.28

-62.22

-23.25

-44.8

Net profit growth

-74.86

13.12

117.34

-244.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

90.29

93.24

93.72

55.73

48.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

90.29

93.24

93.72

55.73

48.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

4.1

0.21

0.41

0.29

Kranti Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kranti Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sachin Subhash Vora

Whole-time Director

Sumit Subhash Vora

Independent Director

Prakash Vasant Kamat

Independent Director

Pramod Vinayak Apshankar

Independent Director

Satachidanand Arun Ranade

Non Executive Director

Indubala Subhash Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavesh Subhash Selarka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kranti Industries Ltd

Summary

Kranti Industries Limited was incorporated on December 5, 1995, as Kranti Precision Tools Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Bombay, Maharashtra. The Company changed the name of the Company from Kranti Precision Tools Private Limited to Kranti Industries Private Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 11, 2002. Thereafter, it was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Kranti Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 17, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of precision machined components. It manufacture customized products for reputed Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of diverse industries such as passenger cars, electric cars, two wheelers, tractors, construction machineries, railways, light vehicles, off-highway, heavy trucks etc.The Company has two manufacturing units adjacent to each other located at Pirangut, Pune, Maharashtra having a total area of approximately 4,100 square meters and 2,730 square meters respectively. Prior to incorporation of the Company, the Founder Promoter Late Mr. Subhash Kundanmal Vora was conducting the business through erstwhile Partnership Firm namely M/s Kranti Industries since 1987. In 2001, the Company became a partner of the M/s Kranti Industries. Subsequently in 2002-2003, the Company took over the running business of the firm which dissolved with effect from A
Company FAQs

What is the Kranti Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kranti Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kranti Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kranti Industries Ltd is ₹111.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kranti Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kranti Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kranti Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kranti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kranti Industries Ltd is ₹59 and ₹110 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kranti Industries Ltd?

Kranti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.88%, 3 Years at 34.42%, 1 Year at 12.45%, 6 Month at 45.98%, 3 Month at 54.60% and 1 Month at 37.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kranti Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kranti Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.88 %

