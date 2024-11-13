Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Kranti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon and other Business Agendas. Kindly take the same on your record. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (i.e. Today) inter alia, have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Kranti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of Fully Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis in accordance with the applicable SEBI Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder. Kindly take the same on your record. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including related amendments thereto this is to inform you that , the Board of Directors of the company at their held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 (i.e. Today) inter alia, have considered and approved the allotment of 16,00,000(Sixteen Lakhs) fully Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis to Non- promoter group of the Company. Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 (i.e. Today) have considered and approved the allotment 16,00,000(Sixteen Lakh) Fully Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis to Non-promoter group of the Company. Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Kranti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following key agendas: 1.The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2.The proposal to increase the authorised share capital and subsequent alteration to the memorandum of association of the Company. 3.The alteration of articles of association of the Company. 4. The proposal of raising funds by means of issue of securities in the nature of fully convertible warrants on preferential basis subject to the provisions of applicable laws and statutory / regulatory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. 5. To appoint Statutory Auditor/Firm of the Company. 6. The draft Director Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 7. To fix day date time and venue to call convene and conduct 29th AGM of the Company. 8. To fix the period of Book Closure and Cut-off date for E-Voting. 9. To appoint Scrutinizer for E-Voting at the AGM of the Company. Pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI(LODR)Regulation, 2015, we hereby submit the key agendas as the outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Kranti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following key agendas. 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter & Financial Year ended on March 31st 2024 (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Independent Auditors Report thereon. 2. To note the resignation letter received from Mr. Bhavesh Subhash Selarka from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. April 30th 2024. 3. To appoint Ms. Shraddha Nandkumar Phule as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 02nd 2024. 4. To appoint M/s. H. J. Patel & Co Company Secretaries from Pune as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 inter alia, transacted the following key items of business. 1. Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the 4th Quarter as well as for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereto. 2. Noted the Resignation Letter received from Mr. Bhavesh Subhash Selarka from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. 3. Appointed Ms. Shraddha Nandkumar Phule (Membership No.: A67126) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. 4. Appointed M/s H. J. Patel & Co., Practicing Company Secretary from Pune, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on May 28, 2024 has approved and appointed Ms. Shraddha Nandkumar Phule (ACS 67126) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 , we are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated Basis along with the Audit Report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Kranti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Modification of Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Wonder Precision Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Kranti Industries Limited (Transferee Company). Approved the modification of Scheme of Merger by Absorption of the Wonder Precision Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Kranti Industries Limited (Transferee Company). Please note that meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 11.45 AM by giving vote of thanks. Please find enclosed modified copy of the Scheme of Merger by Absorption for your record and further dissemination to shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024