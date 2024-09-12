|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|AGM 12/09/2024 We are herewith enclosing the proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 12, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024) We are enclosing herewith consolidated Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the Company for the 29th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.