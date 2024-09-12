AGM 12/09/2024 We are herewith enclosing the proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 12, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024) We are enclosing herewith consolidated Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the Company for the 29th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)