Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

322.4
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.27

4.22

4.38

4.33

Net Worth

4.27

5.22

5.38

5.33

Minority Interest

Debt

1.2

1.2

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.47

6.42

5.38

5.33

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

5.37

6.32

5.15

4.72

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.05

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.38

6.34

5.17

5.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.01

-0.05

-0.39

Creditor Days

74.01

Other Current Liabilities

-0.83

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.13

0.51

Total Assets

5.48

6.42

5.36

5.32

