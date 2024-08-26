Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.27
4.22
4.38
4.33
Net Worth
4.27
5.22
5.38
5.33
Minority Interest
Debt
1.2
1.2
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.47
6.42
5.38
5.33
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
5.37
6.32
5.15
4.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.05
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.38
6.34
5.17
5.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.01
-0.05
-0.39
Creditor Days
74.01
Other Current Liabilities
-0.83
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.13
0.51
Total Assets
5.48
6.42
5.36
5.32
