|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.92
5.51
3.34
3.6
yoy growth (%)
-65.1
64.91
-7.15
-24.93
Raw materials
-0.31
-1.42
0
0
As % of sales
16.31
25.88
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.21
-0.16
-0.09
As % of sales
2.71
3.92
4.92
2.64
Other costs
-1.07
-4.34
-3.28
-3.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.1
78.84
98.39
95.52
Operating profit
0.47
-0.47
-0.11
0.06
OPM
24.86
-8.66
-3.32
1.83
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.53
1.08
0.29
Profit before tax
0.47
0.04
0.97
0.35
Taxes
-0.12
-0.09
-0.19
-0.11
Tax rate
-26.5
-206.97
-20.12
-31.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
-0.04
0.77
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
-0.04
0.77
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-835.71
-106.07
216.97
-637.73
NPM
18.06
-0.85
23.24
6.8
