Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

322.4
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.92

5.51

3.34

3.6

yoy growth (%)

-65.1

64.91

-7.15

-24.93

Raw materials

-0.31

-1.42

0

0

As % of sales

16.31

25.88

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.21

-0.16

-0.09

As % of sales

2.71

3.92

4.92

2.64

Other costs

-1.07

-4.34

-3.28

-3.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.1

78.84

98.39

95.52

Operating profit

0.47

-0.47

-0.11

0.06

OPM

24.86

-8.66

-3.32

1.83

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.53

1.08

0.29

Profit before tax

0.47

0.04

0.97

0.35

Taxes

-0.12

-0.09

-0.19

-0.11

Tax rate

-26.5

-206.97

-20.12

-31.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

-0.04

0.77

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

-0.04

0.77

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-835.71

-106.07

216.97

-637.73

NPM

18.06

-0.85

23.24

6.8

