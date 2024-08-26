iifl-logo-icon 1
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

322.4
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2024

Kratos Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.47

0.04

0.97

0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.09

-0.19

-0.11

Working capital

0.4

0.59

1.62

1.65

Other operating items

Operating

0.73

0.52

2.39

1.89

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.1

0

-0.49

Free cash flow

0.74

0.62

2.39

1.4

Equity raised

7.96

7.14

4.68

4.08

Investing

0

-1.81

0.59

-0.46

Financing

0.23

2.19

2.34

0.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.93

8.15

10

5.66

