Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.47
0.04
0.97
0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.09
-0.19
-0.11
Working capital
0.4
0.59
1.62
1.65
Other operating items
Operating
0.73
0.52
2.39
1.89
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.1
0
-0.49
Free cash flow
0.74
0.62
2.39
1.4
Equity raised
7.96
7.14
4.68
4.08
Investing
0
-1.81
0.59
-0.46
Financing
0.23
2.19
2.34
0.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.93
8.15
10
5.66
