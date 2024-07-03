iifl-logo-icon 1
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

322.4
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open322.4
  • Day's High322.4
  • 52 Wk High324.1
  • Prev. Close322.4
  • Day's Low322.4
  • 52 Wk Low 307.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

322.4

Prev. Close

322.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

322.4

Day's Low

322.4

52 Week's High

324.1

52 Week's Low

307.05

Book Value

42.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2023

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.27

4.22

4.38

4.33

Net Worth

4.27

5.22

5.38

5.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.92

5.51

3.34

3.6

yoy growth (%)

-65.1

64.91

-7.15

-24.93

Raw materials

-0.31

-1.42

0

0

As % of sales

16.31

25.88

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.21

-0.16

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.47

0.04

0.97

0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.09

-0.19

-0.11

Working capital

0.4

0.59

1.62

1.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.1

64.91

-7.15

-24.93

Op profit growth

-200.17

330.17

-267.86

-14.75

EBIT growth

970.87

-95.46

172.83

580.15

Net profit growth

-835.71

-106.07

216.97

-637.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

2.22

3.21

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2.22

3.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd

GMRINFRA

94.5

01,00,637.6-145.660202.3450.25

Rites Ltd

RITES

353.8

40.9417,313.7564.862.5453.7852.16

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

774.4

36.6714,938.66136.391.291,734.14117.5

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

79.33

9.4411,177.03863.0902.576.84

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

THOMASCOOK

204.4

94.529,789.2650.140.29750.9140.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rajesh P Pawar

Non Executive Director

Irfan Khan

Non Executive Director

Feroza Pandey

Independent Director

Niket Naik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on August 31st, 1979. The Company is in the business of rendering consultancy services for power projects and trading of machinery. In addition to this, the Company undertakes the following activities comprising of trading in capital market instruments, market research and follow-up across multiple industries, turnkey power projects consultancy, undertaking energy and infrastructure projects. During the year 2019, M/s. EL Dorado Guarantee Limited ceased to be associate company.
Company FAQs

What is the Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹322.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹32.24 Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 7.55 as of 26 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹307.05 and ₹324.1 as of 26 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.82%, 3 Years at 4.90%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 4.44%, 3 Month at 4.71% and 1 Month at -0.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.99 %

