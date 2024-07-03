Summary

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on August 31st, 1979. The Company is in the business of rendering consultancy services for power projects and trading of machinery. In addition to this, the Company undertakes the following activities comprising of trading in capital market instruments, market research and follow-up across multiple industries, turnkey power projects consultancy, undertaking energy and infrastructure projects. During the year 2019, M/s. EL Dorado Guarantee Limited ceased to be associate company.

