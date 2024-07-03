Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹322.4
Prev. Close₹322.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹322.4
Day's Low₹322.4
52 Week's High₹324.1
52 Week's Low₹307.05
Book Value₹42.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.27
4.22
4.38
4.33
Net Worth
4.27
5.22
5.38
5.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.92
5.51
3.34
3.6
yoy growth (%)
-65.1
64.91
-7.15
-24.93
Raw materials
-0.31
-1.42
0
0
As % of sales
16.31
25.88
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.21
-0.16
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.47
0.04
0.97
0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.09
-0.19
-0.11
Working capital
0.4
0.59
1.62
1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.1
64.91
-7.15
-24.93
Op profit growth
-200.17
330.17
-267.86
-14.75
EBIT growth
970.87
-95.46
172.83
580.15
Net profit growth
-835.71
-106.07
216.97
-637.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
2.22
3.21
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.22
3.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd
GMRINFRA
94.5
|0
|1,00,637.6
|-145.66
|0
|202.34
|50.25
Rites Ltd
RITES
353.8
|40.94
|17,313.75
|64.86
|2.5
|453.78
|52.16
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
774.4
|36.67
|14,938.66
|136.39
|1.29
|1,734.14
|117.5
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
79.33
|9.44
|11,177.03
|863.09
|0
|2.57
|6.84
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
THOMASCOOK
204.4
|94.52
|9,789.26
|50.14
|0.29
|750.91
|40.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rajesh P Pawar
Non Executive Director
Irfan Khan
Non Executive Director
Feroza Pandey
Independent Director
Niket Naik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on August 31st, 1979. The Company is in the business of rendering consultancy services for power projects and trading of machinery. In addition to this, the Company undertakes the following activities comprising of trading in capital market instruments, market research and follow-up across multiple industries, turnkey power projects consultancy, undertaking energy and infrastructure projects. During the year 2019, M/s. EL Dorado Guarantee Limited ceased to be associate company.
Read More
The Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹322.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹32.24 Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 7.55 as of 26 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹307.05 and ₹324.1 as of 26 Aug ‘24
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.82%, 3 Years at 4.90%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 4.44%, 3 Month at 4.71% and 1 Month at -0.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.