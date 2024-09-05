|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING 05TH SEPTEMBER2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quaterly results of june end 2024 Outcome of meeting 08-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21/05/2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter and Year Ended 31/03/2024 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter Ended and Year Ended 31/03/2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 21st May, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Results have also been sent for publication in English Newspaper and one Local Language Newspaper. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. Kindly take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Please Refer Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2023
|30 Oct 2023
|KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 07th November 2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 07th November, 2023, inter alia considered the following matters: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report on the said Results issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. The Results has also been sent for publication in English Newspaper and one Local Language Newspaper. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 02.00 p.m. Please Refer Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.