Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING 05TH SEPTEMBER2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quaterly results of june end 2024 Outcome of meeting 08-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21/05/2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter and Year Ended 31/03/2024 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter Ended and Year Ended 31/03/2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 21st May, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Results have also been sent for publication in English Newspaper and one Local Language Newspaper. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. Kindly take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Please Refer Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2023 30 Oct 2023