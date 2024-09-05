iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

322.4
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Kratos Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING 05TH SEPTEMBER2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quaterly results of june end 2024 Outcome of meeting 08-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21/05/2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter and Year Ended 31/03/2024 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter Ended and Year Ended 31/03/2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 21st May, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Results have also been sent for publication in English Newspaper and one Local Language Newspaper. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. Kindly take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Please Refer Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202330 Oct 2023
KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 07th November 2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 07th November, 2023, inter alia considered the following matters: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report on the said Results issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. The Results has also been sent for publication in English Newspaper and one Local Language Newspaper. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 02.00 p.m. Please Refer Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2023)

Kratos Energy: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.