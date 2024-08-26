iifl-logo-icon 1
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

322.4
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.41

Op profit growth

13.09

EBIT growth

14.15

Net profit growth

-105.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.22

4.45

EBIT margin

3.11

4.27

Net profit margin

-0.07

2.24

RoCE

3.24

RoNW

-0.02

RoA

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.51

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.06

0.46

Book value per share

29.4

29.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-102.43

-47.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.36

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-217.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

-0.34

7.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-11.53

-10.7

Employee costs

-1.22

-1.94

Other costs

-84.02

-82.89

