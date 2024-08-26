Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.41
Op profit growth
13.09
EBIT growth
14.15
Net profit growth
-105.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.22
4.45
EBIT margin
3.11
4.27
Net profit margin
-0.07
2.24
RoCE
3.24
RoNW
-0.02
RoA
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.51
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.06
0.46
Book value per share
29.4
29.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-102.43
-47.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.36
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-217.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
-0.34
7.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-11.53
-10.7
Employee costs
-1.22
-1.94
Other costs
-84.02
-82.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.