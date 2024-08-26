Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd
GMRINFRA
94.5
|0
|1,00,637.6
|-145.66
|0
|202.34
|50.25
Rites Ltd
RITES
353.8
|40.94
|17,313.75
|64.86
|2.5
|453.78
|52.16
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
774.4
|36.67
|14,938.66
|136.39
|1.29
|1,734.14
|117.5
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
79.33
|9.44
|11,177.03
|863.09
|0
|2.57
|6.84
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
THOMASCOOK
204.4
|94.52
|9,789.26
|50.14
|0.29
|750.91
|40.1
No Record Found
