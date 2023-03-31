Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Management Discussions

iifl-logo-icon 1
Industry Structure and Developments:

The Company is in the business of rendering consultancy services for power projects and trading of machinery. Both these businesses are highly competitive but your company is trying to make the most of all available opportunities. With the advancement of technology, it is expected that the business dynamics for power projects and machinery would change with the changing times.

Opportunities and threats:

The company is engaged in businesses which are encountering fierce competition. With the recovery of the Indian economy, your Directors shall take all possible endeavors to identify and exploit all business opportunities for the benefit of its shareholders.

Segment wise or product wise performance:

The Company is in the business of providing consultancy in power projects and trading activities.

Outlook:

Considering the experience of your Directors, your Company is confident of meeting all challenges that may emerge and is positive about the future outlook.

Risk and concerns:

In the opinion of your Directors, the highest risk is the increasing competition and entry of unorganized players in the market.

Internal control systems and their adequacy:

Considering the scale of activities of the Company, the internal control systems are adequate.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance with respect to operational performance of the Company is satisfactory.

Material developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

Industrial relations continued to be harmonious. The employees are the key assets and the backbone of the Company and hence great emphasis has been laid on optimizing their performance. The Company provides employees with fair and equitable work environment and supports them to develop their capabilities. There were total 2 employees of the Company as on 31.03.2023.

