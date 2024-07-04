iifl-logo-icon 1
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd EGM

322.4
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2024

Kratos Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
We wish to inform that EGM of members of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 4th July 2024, to consider and approve the Appointment of Mr. Nikhil Suryanath Pandey as an Independent Director of the company. Pursuant to regulation 30 and regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 04.07.2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means for ratification of appointment of independent Director of Mr. Nikhil Suryanath Pandey. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024) Consolidated scrutinizer report on the e-voting conducted at the EGM held on Thursday, 04.07.2024 at 11 a.m. IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)

