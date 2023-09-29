Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i. 14/08/2023 inter alia consider the matters as per attachment Annual Report with AGM Notice For Financial year 2022-23 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Member and Share transfer book will remain closed from 23.09.2023 to 29.09.2023 (both days inclusive) for taking the members of the company for purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held on 29.09.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2023) We would like to confirm that the Book Closure dates i.e Saturday 23rd September 2023 to Friday 29th September 2023 (both days Inclusive) provided in the intimation of Book closure dated 01st September 2023 are the correct dates please find attached file for detail Kindly take the above on your record and oblige (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2023) Proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.09.2023)