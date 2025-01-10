Kretto Syscon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.68
15.68
15.68
14.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.03
0.78
0.6
1.85
Net Worth
16.71
16.46
16.28
16.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1.02
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.73
16.46
16.28
16.12
Fixed Assets
0.74
0.74
0.73
0.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.95
15.29
15.27
15.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
17.75
16.39
16.92
16.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-0.55
-1.11
-0.98
Creditor Days
116.52
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.55
-0.54
-0.35
Cash
0.04
0.43
0.27
0.17
Total Assets
17.73
16.46
16.27
16.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.