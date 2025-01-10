iifl-logo-icon 1
Kretto Syscon Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.68

15.68

15.68

14.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.03

0.78

0.6

1.85

Net Worth

16.71

16.46

16.28

16.1

Minority Interest

Debt

1.02

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.73

16.46

16.28

16.12

Fixed Assets

0.74

0.74

0.73

0.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.95

15.29

15.27

15.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

17.75

16.39

16.92

16.57

Sundry Creditors

-0.26

-0.55

-1.11

-0.98

Creditor Days

116.52

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.54

-0.55

-0.54

-0.35

Cash

0.04

0.43

0.27

0.17

Total Assets

17.73

16.46

16.27

16.14

