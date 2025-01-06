Kretto Syscon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.24
0.16
0.14
0.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
-0.09
Working capital
-0.2
-0.16
-0.52
0.99
Other operating items
Operating
-0.02
-0.04
-0.41
1.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.04
0
Free cash flow
-0.02
-0.04
-0.37
1.2
Equity raised
3.7
3.34
2.8
2.18
Investing
0
0
0
-1.45
Financing
0.02
0.04
0.02
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.69
3.33
2.45
1.94
