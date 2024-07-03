SectorConstruction
Open₹1.25
Prev. Close₹1.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹89.7
Day's High₹1.28
Day's Low₹1.17
52 Week's High₹1.59
52 Week's Low₹0.53
Book Value₹1.08
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.38
P/E15.25
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.68
15.68
15.68
14.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.03
0.78
0.6
1.85
Net Worth
16.71
16.46
16.28
16.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.47
0
0
2.33
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-50.29
Raw materials
-3.53
0
0
-2.65
As % of sales
101.7
0
0
113.6
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.21
-0.1
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.24
0.16
0.14
0.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
-0.09
Working capital
-0.2
-0.16
-0.52
0.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-50.29
Op profit growth
-11.38
107.98
-61.3
-6.65
EBIT growth
50.87
7.14
-52.51
-1.46
Net profit growth
50.3
7.96
-49.39
-1.46
Chairman & Managing Director
Tushar Shashikant Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manya Anup Khetwani
Director
Kruti Kapadia
Independent Director
Rajesh Modi
Additional Director
Akshita Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kretto Syscon Ltd
Summary
Kretto Syscon Limited (formerly known as Ideal Texbuild Ltd) was incorporated on September 19, 1994. The Company name was changed from Ideal Texbuild Limited to Kretto Syscon Limited on 03 April, 2017. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of textiles and building construction. Thereafter, the main business of Company was changed from Textiles and Building Construction to Construction and Information Technology with effect from 09 March, 2017.
Read More
The Kretto Syscon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kretto Syscon Ltd is ₹73.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kretto Syscon Ltd is 15.25 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kretto Syscon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kretto Syscon Ltd is ₹0.53 and ₹1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kretto Syscon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.89%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at 106.78%, 6 Month at 46.99%, 3 Month at 32.61% and 1 Month at -6.15%.
