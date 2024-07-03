Summary

Kretto Syscon Limited (formerly known as Ideal Texbuild Ltd) was incorporated on September 19, 1994. The Company name was changed from Ideal Texbuild Limited to Kretto Syscon Limited on 03 April, 2017. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of textiles and building construction. Thereafter, the main business of Company was changed from Textiles and Building Construction to Construction and Information Technology with effect from 09 March, 2017.

Read More