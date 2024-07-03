iifl-logo-icon 1
Kretto Syscon Ltd Share Price

1.17
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.25
  • Day's High1.28
  • 52 Wk High1.59
  • Prev. Close1.22
  • Day's Low1.17
  • 52 Wk Low 0.53
  • Turnover (lac)89.7
  • P/E15.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.08
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Kretto Syscon Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kretto Syscon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kretto Syscon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:38 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kretto Syscon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.68

15.68

15.68

14.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.03

0.78

0.6

1.85

Net Worth

16.71

16.46

16.28

16.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.47

0

0

2.33

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-50.29

Raw materials

-3.53

0

0

-2.65

As % of sales

101.7

0

0

113.6

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.21

-0.1

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.24

0.16

0.14

0.31

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.04

-0.03

-0.09

Working capital

-0.2

-0.16

-0.52

0.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-50.29

Op profit growth

-11.38

107.98

-61.3

-6.65

EBIT growth

50.87

7.14

-52.51

-1.46

Net profit growth

50.3

7.96

-49.39

-1.46

Kretto Syscon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kretto Syscon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tushar Shashikant Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manya Anup Khetwani

Director

Kruti Kapadia

Independent Director

Rajesh Modi

Additional Director

Akshita Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kretto Syscon Ltd

Summary

Kretto Syscon Limited (formerly known as Ideal Texbuild Ltd) was incorporated on September 19, 1994. The Company name was changed from Ideal Texbuild Limited to Kretto Syscon Limited on 03 April, 2017. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of textiles and building construction. Thereafter, the main business of Company was changed from Textiles and Building Construction to Construction and Information Technology with effect from 09 March, 2017.
Company FAQs

What is the Kretto Syscon Ltd share price today?

The Kretto Syscon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kretto Syscon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kretto Syscon Ltd is ₹73.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kretto Syscon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kretto Syscon Ltd is 15.25 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kretto Syscon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kretto Syscon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kretto Syscon Ltd is ₹0.53 and ₹1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kretto Syscon Ltd?

Kretto Syscon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.89%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at 106.78%, 6 Month at 46.99%, 3 Month at 32.61% and 1 Month at -6.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kretto Syscon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kretto Syscon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kretto Syscon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

