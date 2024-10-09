Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 13th December, 2024 as: 1. Considered and Approved Revised Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 02:00 p.m.

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Kretto Syscon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for quarter ended september 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

We would like to inform that the Board Meeting for the financial results scheduled be held on 7th October, 2024 at 4:00 PM. As we came to know that there was typographical error in the given intimation of Board Meeting on 1st October, 2024. The meeting date is 7th October, 2024 instead of 9th October,2024. Kindly acknowledge the same and take on records Boar Outcome for the approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 attache herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/10/2024) Revised financial results with clarification letter for the qaurter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Kretto Syscon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned matter and In-principle approvals received from the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) vide Ref No: LOD/RIGHT/DA/FIP/1002/2024-25 dated September 272024 towards the proposed Rights Issue to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of our Company i.e. Kretto Syscon Limited (Company) (Issue or Rights Issue) .this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday October 5 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at A-401 SANKALP ICONIC OPP. VIKRAM NAGAR ISCON TEMPLE CROSS ROAD S.G HIGHWAY Ahmedabad AHMEDABAD Gujarat India 380054 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024

1. the Board of Directors has approved, subject to approval of shareholders, Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from 36,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Six Crores Only) divided into 36,00,00,000 (Thirty-Six) equity shares of face value of Rs.1/-(One Rupees) to 66,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty-Six Crores Only) consisting of 66,00,00,000 (Sixty-Six Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Kretto Syscon Limited (the Company) will be held on August 24, 2024 Saturday, at 04:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Kretto Syscon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results on 30.06.2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 10th July, 2024.The meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Kretto Syscon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th June 2024 at 03:00 P.M at the Registered office of the Company. Intimation attached herewith. In terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015, We hereby inform you that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting duly convened and held on Friday, June 14, 2024 at A-401, Sankalp Iconic, Opp. Vikram Nagar Iscon Temple Cross Road, S.G Highway Ahmedabad 380054. Meting commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M. Outcome attached herewith. As per the above caption subject, We hereby attached disclosure under Reg.30 of SEBI LODR for appointment of Additional Non-Executive Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 25 May 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 25th May, 2024 as: 1. Appointment of Mr. Jitendra Paramar PCS as Annual Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The meeting commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:00 p.m.

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Kretto Syscon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting for approval of financial results as on 31.03.2024 will be held on 02.05.2024 at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 2nd May, 2024 as: 1. Considered and Approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2023 are attached herewith. Further, in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, we hereby declaring and confirming that M/s. S. Mandawat & Co. Chartered Accountants have issued an Audit Report with unmodified Opinion on Audited IND AS Financial Result of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:45 p.m. Kindly find herewith attached Financial results as on 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024