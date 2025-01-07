iifl-logo-icon 1
Kretto Syscon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.16
(-2.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.47

0

0

2.33

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-50.29

Raw materials

-3.53

0

0

-2.65

As % of sales

101.7

0

0

113.6

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.21

-0.1

-0.01

As % of sales

3.91

0

0

0.51

Other costs

-0.23

-0.26

-0.13

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.72

0

0

11.65

Operating profit

-0.42

-0.48

-0.23

-0.6

OPM

-12.34

0

0

-25.77

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.67

0.64

0.38

0.91

Profit before tax

0.24

0.16

0.14

0.31

Taxes

-0.06

-0.04

-0.03

-0.09

Tax rate

-26.07

-25.79

-26.35

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.11

0.11

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.11

0.11

0.21

yoy growth (%)

50.3

7.96

-49.39

-1.46

NPM

5.13

0

0

9.31

