|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.47
0
0
2.33
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-50.29
Raw materials
-3.53
0
0
-2.65
As % of sales
101.7
0
0
113.6
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.21
-0.1
-0.01
As % of sales
3.91
0
0
0.51
Other costs
-0.23
-0.26
-0.13
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.72
0
0
11.65
Operating profit
-0.42
-0.48
-0.23
-0.6
OPM
-12.34
0
0
-25.77
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.67
0.64
0.38
0.91
Profit before tax
0.24
0.16
0.14
0.31
Taxes
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
-0.09
Tax rate
-26.07
-25.79
-26.35
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.11
0.11
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
0.11
0.11
0.21
yoy growth (%)
50.3
7.96
-49.39
-1.46
NPM
5.13
0
0
9.31
