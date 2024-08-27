iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kretto Syscon Ltd AGM

1.32
(-0.75%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:44:00 AM

Kretto Syscon CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
1. the Board of Directors has approved, subject to approval of shareholders, Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from 36,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Six Crores Only) divided into 36,00,00,000 (Thirty-Six) equity shares of face value of Rs.1/-(One Rupees) to 66,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty-Six Crores Only) consisting of 66,00,00,000 (Sixty-Six Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Kretto Syscon Limited (the Company) will be held on August 24, 2024 Saturday, at 04:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Kindly find herewith attached Voting Results and Scrutinizer report of 30th Annual general meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Kindly be informed that the 30th annual general meeting of the Company was held on Saturday, 24th August,2024 at 04.00 pm and Concluded on 04.45 pm through Video Conferencing and/or other Audio visual Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Kretto Syscon: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kretto Syscon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.