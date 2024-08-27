1. the Board of Directors has approved, subject to approval of shareholders, Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from 36,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Six Crores Only) divided into 36,00,00,000 (Thirty-Six) equity shares of face value of Rs.1/-(One Rupees) to 66,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty-Six Crores Only) consisting of 66,00,00,000 (Sixty-Six Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Kretto Syscon Limited (the Company) will be held on August 24, 2024 Saturday, at 04:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Kindly find herewith attached Voting Results and Scrutinizer report of 30th Annual general meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Kindly be informed that the 30th annual general meeting of the Company was held on Saturday, 24th August,2024 at 04.00 pm and Concluded on 04.45 pm through Video Conferencing and/or other Audio visual Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)