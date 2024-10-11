3:1 Rights Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KRETTO SYSCON LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KRETTO SYSCON LIMITED (531328) RECORD DATE 11/10/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 11/10/2024 DR-734/2024-2025 * As per Terms of Payment : Issue Price of Re.1/- is payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.10.2024)