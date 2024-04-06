|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|KSHITIJ POLYLINE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 29-Apr-2024. Newspaper Advertisement-Disclosure under Regulation 30 & 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) Kshitij Polyline Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 29, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.