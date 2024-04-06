KSHITIJ POLYLINE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 29-Apr-2024. Newspaper Advertisement-Disclosure under Regulation 30 & 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) Kshitij Polyline Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 29, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)