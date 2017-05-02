iifl-logo-icon 1
Kyra Landscapes Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|12:30:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

27.48

27.48

27.48

27.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.54

0.22

-0.66

-0.84

Net Worth

29.02

27.7

26.82

26.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.12

0.15

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.07

27.82

26.97

26.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

7.14

7.14

0.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28.81

20.29

19.63

25.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

-0.15

0

Debtor Days

0

0

-11.58

0

Other Current Assets

31

22.09

20.8

26.11

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0.3

0

Creditor Days

0

0

-23.16

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.19

-1.8

-1.32

-0.22

Cash

0.26

0.39

0.2

0.25

Total Assets

29.07

27.82

26.97

26.82

