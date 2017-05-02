Kyra Landscapes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
27.48
27.48
27.48
27.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.54
0.22
-0.66
-0.84
Net Worth
29.02
27.7
26.82
26.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.12
0.15
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.07
27.82
26.97
26.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
7.14
7.14
0.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.81
20.29
19.63
25.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
-0.15
0
Debtor Days
0
0
-11.58
0
Other Current Assets
31
22.09
20.8
26.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0.3
0
Creditor Days
0
0
-23.16
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.19
-1.8
-1.32
-0.22
Cash
0.26
0.39
0.2
0.25
Total Assets
29.07
27.82
26.97
26.82
