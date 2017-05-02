iifl-logo-icon 1
Kyra Landscapes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|12:30:25 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.44

0.56

4.72

0

yoy growth (%)

-20.62

-88.04

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-4.14

0

As % of sales

0

0

87.66

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

0

As % of sales

8.29

5.73

0.47

0

Other costs

-0.89

-0.16

-0.2

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

198.96

29.91

4.29

0

Operating profit

-0.48

0.36

0.35

-0.07

OPM

-107.25

64.34

7.56

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.02

0.88

0.83

0.85

Profit before tax

1.53

1.24

1.18

0.7

Taxes

-0.21

-0.37

-0.36

-0.21

Tax rate

-13.99

-30.04

-30.9

-30.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.32

0.87

0.82

0.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.32

0.87

0.82

0.48

yoy growth (%)

51.48

6.34

68.9

177

NPM

295.17

154.66

17.38

0

