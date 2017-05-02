Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.44
0.56
4.72
0
yoy growth (%)
-20.62
-88.04
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-4.14
0
As % of sales
0
0
87.66
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0
As % of sales
8.29
5.73
0.47
0
Other costs
-0.89
-0.16
-0.2
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
198.96
29.91
4.29
0
Operating profit
-0.48
0.36
0.35
-0.07
OPM
-107.25
64.34
7.56
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.02
0.88
0.83
0.85
Profit before tax
1.53
1.24
1.18
0.7
Taxes
-0.21
-0.37
-0.36
-0.21
Tax rate
-13.99
-30.04
-30.9
-30.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.32
0.87
0.82
0.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.32
0.87
0.82
0.48
yoy growth (%)
51.48
6.34
68.9
177
NPM
295.17
154.66
17.38
0
