Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-565.5
EBIT growth
69.54
Net profit growth
68.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.56
0
EBIT margin
25.16
0
Net profit margin
17.38
0
RoCE
3.52
RoNW
0.76
RoA
0.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.27
0.18
Dividend per share
0.2
0
Cash EPS
0.29
0.14
Book value per share
9.75
9.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
341.66
316
P/CEPS
308.78
385.13
P/B
9.45
5.86
EV/EBIDTA
436.57
399.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
77.87
0
Tax payout
-30.9
-30.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
-5.79
0
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-138.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.47
0
Net debt / op. profit
35.28
0.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.66
0
Employee costs
-0.47
0
Other costs
-4.29
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.