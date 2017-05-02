iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kyra Landscapes Ltd Key Ratios

0.19
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|12:30:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kyra Landscapes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-565.5

EBIT growth

69.54

Net profit growth

68.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.56

0

EBIT margin

25.16

0

Net profit margin

17.38

0

RoCE

3.52

RoNW

0.76

RoA

0.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.27

0.18

Dividend per share

0.2

0

Cash EPS

0.29

0.14

Book value per share

9.75

9.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

341.66

316

P/CEPS

308.78

385.13

P/B

9.45

5.86

EV/EBIDTA

436.57

399.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

77.87

0

Tax payout

-30.9

-30.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

-5.79

0

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-138.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.47

0

Net debt / op. profit

35.28

0.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.66

0

Employee costs

-0.47

0

Other costs

-4.29

0

Kyra Landscapes Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kyra Landscapes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.