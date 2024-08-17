Kyra Landscapes Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
0
4.31
0.2
0
0.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
4.31
0.2
0
0.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
0.12
0
0.21
0
Total Income
0.8
4.43
0.2
0.21
0.22
Total Expenditure
0.04
4.18
0.11
0.03
0.01
PBIDT
0.76
0.25
0.09
0.18
0.21
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.76
0.25
0.09
0.18
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-0.13
0.07
0
0.05
0
Tax
0.37
0
0.03
0
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.52
0.18
0.06
0.13
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.52
0.18
0.06
0.13
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.52
0.18
0.06
0.13
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.19
0.06
0.02
0.07
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.48
27.48
27.48
18.63
18.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,67,10,000
2,67,10,000
2,67,10,000
1,78,55,000
1,78,55,000
Public Shareholding (%)
97.2
97.2
97.2
95.87
95.87
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,70,000
7,70,000
7,70,000
7,70,000
7,70,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.8
2.8
2.8
4.13
4.13
PBIDTM(%)
0
5.8
45
0
95.45
PBDTM(%)
0
5.8
45
0
95.45
PATM(%)
0
4.17
30
0
72.72
