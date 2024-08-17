iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kyra Landscapes Ltd Quarterly Results

0.19
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|12:30:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Dec-2012Sept-2012Dec-2011Sept-2011

Gross Sales

0

4.31

0.2

0

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

4.31

0.2

0

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

0.12

0

0.21

0

Total Income

0.8

4.43

0.2

0.21

0.22

Total Expenditure

0.04

4.18

0.11

0.03

0.01

PBIDT

0.76

0.25

0.09

0.18

0.21

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.76

0.25

0.09

0.18

0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-0.13

0.07

0

0.05

0

Tax

0.37

0

0.03

0

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.52

0.18

0.06

0.13

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.52

0.18

0.06

0.13

0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.52

0.18

0.06

0.13

0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.19

0.06

0.02

0.07

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.48

27.48

27.48

18.63

18.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,67,10,000

2,67,10,000

2,67,10,000

1,78,55,000

1,78,55,000

Public Shareholding (%)

97.2

97.2

97.2

95.87

95.87

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

7,70,000

7,70,000

7,70,000

7,70,000

7,70,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.8

2.8

2.8

4.13

4.13

PBIDTM(%)

0

5.8

45

0

95.45

PBDTM(%)

0

5.8

45

0

95.45

PATM(%)

0

4.17

30

0

72.72

Kyra Landscapes Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kyra Landscapes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.