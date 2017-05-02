iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kyra Landscapes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|12:30:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kyra Landscapes Ltd

Kyra Landscapes Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

1.53

1.24

1.18

0.7

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.37

-0.36

-0.21

Working capital

-0.31

-0.2

-0.46

-0.33

Other operating items

Operating

1.01

0.67

0.36

0.07

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

1.01

0.67

0.36

0.07

Equity raised

0.43

-1.31

-1.77

2.65

Investing

-7.14

0

6.46

0.64

Financing

0.17

0.27

0.34

0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0.55

0

Net in cash

-5.52

-0.37

5.93

3.71

Kyra Landscapes Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kyra Landscapes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.