Kyra Landscapes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.53
1.24
1.18
0.7
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.37
-0.36
-0.21
Working capital
-0.31
-0.2
-0.46
-0.33
Other operating items
Operating
1.01
0.67
0.36
0.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.01
0.67
0.36
0.07
Equity raised
0.43
-1.31
-1.77
2.65
Investing
-7.14
0
6.46
0.64
Financing
0.17
0.27
0.34
0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0.55
0
Net in cash
-5.52
-0.37
5.93
3.71
