Kyra Landscapes Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|12:30:25 PM

Kyra Landscapes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.36

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.04

P/E

0.9

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

Kyra Landscapes Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kyra Landscapes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kyra Landscapes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kyra Landscapes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

27.48

27.48

27.48

27.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.54

0.22

-0.66

-0.84

Net Worth

29.02

27.7

26.82

26.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.44

0.56

4.72

0

yoy growth (%)

-20.62

-88.04

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-4.14

0

As % of sales

0

0

87.66

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

1.53

1.24

1.18

0.7

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.37

-0.36

-0.21

Working capital

-0.31

-0.2

-0.46

-0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.62

-88.04

0

0

Op profit growth

-232.3

1.65

-565.5

1,892.06

EBIT growth

23.21

5.04

69.54

224.73

Net profit growth

51.48

6.34

68.9

177

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

4.3

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

4.3

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.25

0.86

Kyra Landscapes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kyra Landscapes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

BHART PREMJI MAKWANA

Additional Director

MANISH KANTILAL GOHIL

Additional Director

SIDDHARTH RAMJIBHAI PADIYAR

Additional Director

JYOTSNA MANSUKH CHOTALIYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kyra Landscapes Ltd

Summary

TCL Technologies Ltd., is a Toshniwal group of company incorporated in 1991 as a private company in the name of Toshniwal Chemicals Ltd. In August 1994, the company was converted into a Public limited company in the same name. The company went public in May 1995 to part fund its Phase II project for manufacturing Ortho Di Anisidine Di HCL at Tarapur, Maharashtra. In the year 1996-97, the company started to do job work for Toshniwal Chemical & Industries Ltd., a group company for a period of 2 year, due to lack of working capital.During the year 1999-2000 the company has diversified into Software Development.
