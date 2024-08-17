SectorRealty
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.36
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.04
P/E0.9
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
27.48
27.48
27.48
27.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.54
0.22
-0.66
-0.84
Net Worth
29.02
27.7
26.82
26.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.44
0.56
4.72
0
yoy growth (%)
-20.62
-88.04
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-4.14
0
As % of sales
0
0
87.66
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.53
1.24
1.18
0.7
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.37
-0.36
-0.21
Working capital
-0.31
-0.2
-0.46
-0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.62
-88.04
0
0
Op profit growth
-232.3
1.65
-565.5
1,892.06
EBIT growth
23.21
5.04
69.54
224.73
Net profit growth
51.48
6.34
68.9
177
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
4.3
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4.3
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.25
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
BHART PREMJI MAKWANA
Additional Director
MANISH KANTILAL GOHIL
Additional Director
SIDDHARTH RAMJIBHAI PADIYAR
Additional Director
JYOTSNA MANSUKH CHOTALIYA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
TCL Technologies Ltd., is a Toshniwal group of company incorporated in 1991 as a private company in the name of Toshniwal Chemicals Ltd. In August 1994, the company was converted into a Public limited company in the same name. The company went public in May 1995 to part fund its Phase II project for manufacturing Ortho Di Anisidine Di HCL at Tarapur, Maharashtra. In the year 1996-97, the company started to do job work for Toshniwal Chemical & Industries Ltd., a group company for a period of 2 year, due to lack of working capital.During the year 1999-2000 the company has diversified into Software Development.
