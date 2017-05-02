To,

The Members

Kyra Landscapes Limited

Mumbai

1. I have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Kyra Landscapes Limited, (Formerly known as Aricent Infra Limited) as at 31 March, 2014 and the Profit and Loss Account and also the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto (collectively referred as the "Financial Statements"). These financial statements are the responsibility of the company’s management. My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on my audit.

2. I have conducted this audit in accordance with Auditing Standards generally accepted by ICAI.. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining on test basis evidence, supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. I believe that my audit provides a reasonable basis for my opinion.

3. Further I report that:

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanation given to me , the financial statements dealt with by this report materially comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Rules framed there under and give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India , in the case of:-

i. The Balance Sheet , of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

ii. The Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

iii. The Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

PLACE THANE For M/s.Bhavik Sheth & Associates Date 30th May, 2014 (Chartered Accountant) sd/- CA.Bhavik A. Sheth Proprietor Membership No.147449 Firm Reg.No.: 134128W

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (The Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 & 5 of the order.

2. As required by section 227 (3) of the Act , we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit ;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books if account.

d) In our opinion, the Balance sheet , the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement comply with accounting standards notified under the Act read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31 2014, taken on record by the Board of Directors , none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274 (1) (g) of the Act.

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS’ REPORT

Referred under the heading of "report on other Legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

I) In respect of its Fixed Assets:

The company has maintained proper records showing full particular including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

(II) In respect of its Inventories:

As the Company does not have Inventory, the Clauses (ii)(a) to (ii)(c) of para 4 of the Orders are not applicable to the company.

(III) According to the information and explanations given to me, In respect of the loans, secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the Companies to /from Companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. There are parties to whom interest free advances are given, and also interest free unsecured loans taken.

(IV) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company & nature of its business with regard to the sale of goods and services. During the course of my Audit, I have not observed any major weakness in internal control. As such company has no independent internal auditor.

(V) According to the information and explanation provided by management, I am of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 need to be entered in register maintained under section 301 have been so entered. Since there are agreements between parties we are not able to comment about reasonability having regard to market price.

(VI) In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to me, The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as defined under sections 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 & the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules 1975.

(VII) In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to me, The Company has an inhouse internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(VIII) As the company is not a manufacturing concern, the clause (viii) of para 4 of the Order regarding maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Companies Act, 195 is not applicable to the company.

(IX) (a) In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to me, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax , wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, cess and any other material statutory dues where applicable, with the appropriate authorities during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to me, there are no amounts outstanding in respect of sales tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, service tax, excise duty and cess that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(X) The Company has accumulated losses as on 31st March, 2014 and has earned profit for the financial year on that date. The accumulated losses of the Company are less than 50 % of the net worth of the Company

(XI) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a Financial Institution, Bank or Debenture holders

(XII) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of share, debentures & other securities.

(XIII) The Company is not a chit fund or nidhi /mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditor’s Report’s) Order, 2003 is not applicable to the Company

(XIV) In my opinion, the Company is not a dealer in shares, securities & debentures or any other investments. Accordingly, the provision of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable

(XV) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year.

(XVI) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year; as such required details need not be given.

(XVII) According to the information and explanations given to me and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have not been used for Long term investment.

(XVIII) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties & Companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 for such a purpose.

(XIX) According to the information and explanations given to me, during the period covered by my audit, the Company has not issued debentures.

(XX) The company has not raised any money by public issue during the year and hence paragraph 4(xx) of the order is not applicable.

(XXI) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to information and explanation given to me, I have neither come across any instances of material fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year nor have been informed of such case by management.