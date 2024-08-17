Kyra Landscapes Ltd Summary

TCL Technologies Ltd., is a Toshniwal group of company incorporated in 1991 as a private company in the name of Toshniwal Chemicals Ltd. In August 1994, the company was converted into a Public limited company in the same name. The company went public in May 1995 to part fund its Phase II project for manufacturing Ortho Di Anisidine Di HCL at Tarapur, Maharashtra. In the year 1996-97, the company started to do job work for Toshniwal Chemical & Industries Ltd., a group company for a period of 2 year, due to lack of working capital.During the year 1999-2000 the company has diversified into Software Development.