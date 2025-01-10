Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.46
2.46
2.46
2.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
279.06
229.52
210.52
173.74
Net Worth
281.52
231.98
212.98
176.2
Minority Interest
Debt
6.65
7.6
6.16
10.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.86
7.78
7.34
4.23
Total Liabilities
302.03
247.36
226.48
191.2
Fixed Assets
46.33
38.88
34.06
33.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
177.26
129.73
126.24
103.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.73
0.76
0.98
1.52
Networking Capital
67.16
72.71
53.3
43.38
Inventories
30.44
32.01
29.93
30.22
Inventory Days
42.65
83.4
Sundry Debtors
60.32
88.61
66.7
45
Debtor Days
95.05
124.2
Other Current Assets
12.17
15.51
7.7
4.05
Sundry Creditors
-26.45
-53.63
-41.26
-30.35
Creditor Days
58.8
83.76
Other Current Liabilities
-9.32
-9.78
-9.77
-5.53
Cash
10.55
5.28
11.88
9.83
Total Assets
302.03
247.36
226.46
191.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.