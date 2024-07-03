iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Share Price

1,250
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,260
  • Day's High1,260
  • 52 Wk High1,934
  • Prev. Close1,260.25
  • Day's Low1,250
  • 52 Wk Low 1,165.55
  • Turnover (lac)2.28
  • P/E62.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,223.37
  • EPS20.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)307.5
  • Div. Yield1.19
No Records Found

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,260

Prev. Close

1,260.25

Turnover(Lac.)

2.28

Day's High

1,260

Day's Low

1,250

52 Week's High

1,934

52 Week's Low

1,165.55

Book Value

1,223.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

307.5

P/E

62.54

EPS

20.15

Divi. Yield

1.19

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.46

2.46

2.46

2.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

279.06

229.52

210.52

173.74

Net Worth

281.52

231.98

212.98

176.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

256.11

132.24

113.22

188.49

yoy growth (%)

93.66

16.8

-39.93

17.52

Raw materials

-202.61

-102.26

-88.42

-146.84

As % of sales

79.11

77.32

78.09

77.9

Employee costs

-21.38

-16.49

-15.58

-16.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.64

5.17

0.91

16.55

Depreciation

-2.2

-2.19

-2.23

-2.07

Tax paid

-5.15

0.44

-0.48

-4.8

Working capital

8.8

20.45

-15.53

-29.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

93.66

16.8

-39.93

17.52

Op profit growth

410.41

-3,422.65

-100.76

31.27

EBIT growth

300.12

456.17

-94.29

22.71

Net profit growth

406.31

613.33

-96.34

33.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

159

107.04

83.26

67.94

31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

159

107.04

83.26

67.94

31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.56

2.02

1

1.5

2.48

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

D Senthil Kumar

Chairperson & M D

Nethra J S Kumar

Independent Director

Ramesh Rudrappan

Independent Director

A Palaniappan

Independent Director

Arun Selvaraj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Sathyanarayanan.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N R Selvaraj

Independent Director

Arjun Balu

Independent Director

C Kamatchisundaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.81, and promoted by G K Devarajulu and D Jayavarthanavelu (both of Lakshmi Machine Works), Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems (LECSL) commenced commercial production in Nov.84. LECSL manufactures contactors, thermal overload relays, control relays, electrical control panels and industrial plastic components. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with Sprecher & Schuh, Switzerland, one of the leading manufacturers of low-tension switchgear items in the world.The company made a public issue in Jan.84 to part-finance the original project to manufacture 1,80,000 switchgears pa, 2000 control panels pa and 400 tpa of plastic components. LECSL has received the ISO 9001 and the ISO 9002 certifications for all its four product groups. The Switchgear products manufactured by the Company under the strategic alliance with M/s Allen Bradley India Ltd and Technology provided by M/s Rockwell Automoation of Switzerland. Company hopes that this efforts are being made to increase to market shares and also explore export market. The company is planning to upgrade its technology of the Low Voltage Switchgear products.
Company FAQs

What is the Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd share price today?

The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1250 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd is ₹307.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd is 62.54 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd is ₹1165.55 and ₹1934 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd?

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at 20.01%, 1 Year at -13.58%, 6 Month at -17.94%, 3 Month at -9.24% and 1 Month at -5.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.86 %

