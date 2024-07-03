Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,260
Prev. Close₹1,260.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.28
Day's High₹1,260
Day's Low₹1,250
52 Week's High₹1,934
52 Week's Low₹1,165.55
Book Value₹1,223.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)307.5
P/E62.54
EPS20.15
Divi. Yield1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.46
2.46
2.46
2.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
279.06
229.52
210.52
173.74
Net Worth
281.52
231.98
212.98
176.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
256.11
132.24
113.22
188.49
yoy growth (%)
93.66
16.8
-39.93
17.52
Raw materials
-202.61
-102.26
-88.42
-146.84
As % of sales
79.11
77.32
78.09
77.9
Employee costs
-21.38
-16.49
-15.58
-16.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.64
5.17
0.91
16.55
Depreciation
-2.2
-2.19
-2.23
-2.07
Tax paid
-5.15
0.44
-0.48
-4.8
Working capital
8.8
20.45
-15.53
-29.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
93.66
16.8
-39.93
17.52
Op profit growth
410.41
-3,422.65
-100.76
31.27
EBIT growth
300.12
456.17
-94.29
22.71
Net profit growth
406.31
613.33
-96.34
33.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
159
107.04
83.26
67.94
31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
159
107.04
83.26
67.94
31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.56
2.02
1
1.5
2.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
D Senthil Kumar
Chairperson & M D
Nethra J S Kumar
Independent Director
Ramesh Rudrappan
Independent Director
A Palaniappan
Independent Director
Arun Selvaraj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Sathyanarayanan.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N R Selvaraj
Independent Director
Arjun Balu
Independent Director
C Kamatchisundaram
Reports by Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.81, and promoted by G K Devarajulu and D Jayavarthanavelu (both of Lakshmi Machine Works), Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems (LECSL) commenced commercial production in Nov.84. LECSL manufactures contactors, thermal overload relays, control relays, electrical control panels and industrial plastic components. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with Sprecher & Schuh, Switzerland, one of the leading manufacturers of low-tension switchgear items in the world.The company made a public issue in Jan.84 to part-finance the original project to manufacture 1,80,000 switchgears pa, 2000 control panels pa and 400 tpa of plastic components. LECSL has received the ISO 9001 and the ISO 9002 certifications for all its four product groups. The Switchgear products manufactured by the Company under the strategic alliance with M/s Allen Bradley India Ltd and Technology provided by M/s Rockwell Automoation of Switzerland. Company hopes that this efforts are being made to increase to market shares and also explore export market. The company is planning to upgrade its technology of the Low Voltage Switchgear products.
Read More
The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1250 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd is ₹307.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd is 62.54 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd is ₹1165.55 and ₹1934 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at 20.01%, 1 Year at -13.58%, 6 Month at -17.94%, 3 Month at -9.24% and 1 Month at -5.02%.
