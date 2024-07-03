Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Dec.81, and promoted by G K Devarajulu and D Jayavarthanavelu (both of Lakshmi Machine Works), Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems (LECSL) commenced commercial production in Nov.84. LECSL manufactures contactors, thermal overload relays, control relays, electrical control panels and industrial plastic components. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with Sprecher & Schuh, Switzerland, one of the leading manufacturers of low-tension switchgear items in the world.The company made a public issue in Jan.84 to part-finance the original project to manufacture 1,80,000 switchgears pa, 2000 control panels pa and 400 tpa of plastic components. LECSL has received the ISO 9001 and the ISO 9002 certifications for all its four product groups. The Switchgear products manufactured by the Company under the strategic alliance with M/s Allen Bradley India Ltd and Technology provided by M/s Rockwell Automoation of Switzerland. Company hopes that this efforts are being made to increase to market shares and also explore export market. The company is planning to upgrade its technology of the Low Voltage Switchgear products.