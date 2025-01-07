iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,250
(0.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:42:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

256.11

132.24

113.22

188.49

yoy growth (%)

93.66

16.8

-39.93

17.52

Raw materials

-202.61

-102.26

-88.42

-146.84

As % of sales

79.11

77.32

78.09

77.9

Employee costs

-21.38

-16.49

-15.58

-16.16

As % of sales

8.34

12.47

13.76

8.57

Other costs

-11.82

-9.51

-9.33

-9.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.61

7.19

8.24

5.28

Operating profit

20.28

3.97

-0.11

15.53

OPM

7.91

3

-0.1

8.24

Depreciation

-2.2

-2.19

-2.23

-2.07

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.08

-0.02

-0.05

Other income

2.99

3.49

3.29

3.14

Profit before tax

20.64

5.17

0.91

16.55

Taxes

-5.15

0.44

-0.48

-4.8

Tax rate

-24.98

8.62

-53.26

-29.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.48

5.62

0.42

11.74

Exceptional items

0

-2.56

0

0

Net profit

15.48

3.05

0.42

11.74

yoy growth (%)

406.31

613.33

-96.34

33.4

NPM

6.04

2.31

0.37

6.22

