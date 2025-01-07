Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
256.11
132.24
113.22
188.49
yoy growth (%)
93.66
16.8
-39.93
17.52
Raw materials
-202.61
-102.26
-88.42
-146.84
As % of sales
79.11
77.32
78.09
77.9
Employee costs
-21.38
-16.49
-15.58
-16.16
As % of sales
8.34
12.47
13.76
8.57
Other costs
-11.82
-9.51
-9.33
-9.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.61
7.19
8.24
5.28
Operating profit
20.28
3.97
-0.11
15.53
OPM
7.91
3
-0.1
8.24
Depreciation
-2.2
-2.19
-2.23
-2.07
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.08
-0.02
-0.05
Other income
2.99
3.49
3.29
3.14
Profit before tax
20.64
5.17
0.91
16.55
Taxes
-5.15
0.44
-0.48
-4.8
Tax rate
-24.98
8.62
-53.26
-29.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.48
5.62
0.42
11.74
Exceptional items
0
-2.56
0
0
Net profit
15.48
3.05
0.42
11.74
yoy growth (%)
406.31
613.33
-96.34
33.4
NPM
6.04
2.31
0.37
6.22
