Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.64
5.17
0.91
16.55
Depreciation
-2.2
-2.19
-2.23
-2.07
Tax paid
-5.15
0.44
-0.48
-4.8
Working capital
8.8
20.45
-15.53
-29.62
Other operating items
Operating
22.08
23.87
-17.33
-19.95
Capital expenditure
2.21
0.73
12.82
0.96
Free cash flow
24.29
24.61
-4.51
-18.98
Equity raised
368.77
302.26
297.9
292.59
Investing
22.97
33.59
-33.63
44.66
Financing
-0.6
10.37
-4.79
13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.45
Net in cash
415.42
370.83
254.96
333.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.