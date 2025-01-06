iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,240
(-1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd

Lak. Electrical FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.64

5.17

0.91

16.55

Depreciation

-2.2

-2.19

-2.23

-2.07

Tax paid

-5.15

0.44

-0.48

-4.8

Working capital

8.8

20.45

-15.53

-29.62

Other operating items

Operating

22.08

23.87

-17.33

-19.95

Capital expenditure

2.21

0.73

12.82

0.96

Free cash flow

24.29

24.61

-4.51

-18.98

Equity raised

368.77

302.26

297.9

292.59

Investing

22.97

33.59

-33.63

44.66

Financing

-0.6

10.37

-4.79

13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.45

Net in cash

415.42

370.83

254.96

333.72

