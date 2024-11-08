iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Board Meeting

1,130.1
(-0.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Lak. Electrical CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20247 Oct 2024
LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter / half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Independent Directors retirement due to completion of second term (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202430 Apr 2024
LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend, if any Results - audited financial results 31st March 2024 Change in Directorate Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor Re-appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the period ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

