|LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter / half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Independent Directors retirement due to completion of second term (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend, if any Results - audited financial results 31st March 2024 Change in Directorate Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor Re-appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the period ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
