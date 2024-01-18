|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|-
|15
|150
|Final
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23° May 2024 inter alia, recommended dividend of Rs. 15.00 /- (150%) per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31° March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Upon approval of the shareholders dividend amount would be credited by 7 September 2024 to the account of the shareholders who have registered their bank account details with Depositories / the Company. The shareholders who have not registered their bank account details, dividend warrants will be dispatched by 7 September 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.