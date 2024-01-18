The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23° May 2024 inter alia, recommended dividend of Rs. 15.00 /- (150%) per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31° March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Upon approval of the shareholders dividend amount would be credited by 7 September 2024 to the account of the shareholders who have registered their bank account details with Depositories / the Company. The shareholders who have not registered their bank account details, dividend warrants will be dispatched by 7 September 2024.