Le Lavoir Ltd Balance Sheet

367.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.24

3.24

3.24

3.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.68

1.65

1.08

0.77

Net Worth

5.92

4.89

4.32

4.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.58

0.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.92

4.89

4.9

4.58

Fixed Assets

3.08

2.33

0.96

1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.26

2.21

3.82

3.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.03

0.46

0.2

0.14

Debtor Days

37.46

Other Current Assets

3.16

2.86

3.96

4.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

-0.58

Creditor Days

155.22

Other Current Liabilities

-1.87

-1.05

-0.27

-0.31

Cash

0.56

0.35

0.13

0.05

Total Assets

5.92

4.89

4.91

4.58

