Le Lavoir Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.68
1.65
1.08
0.77
Net Worth
5.92
4.89
4.32
4.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.58
0.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.92
4.89
4.9
4.58
Fixed Assets
3.08
2.33
0.96
1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.26
2.21
3.82
3.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.03
0.46
0.2
0.14
Debtor Days
37.46
Other Current Assets
3.16
2.86
3.96
4.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
-0.58
Creditor Days
155.22
Other Current Liabilities
-1.87
-1.05
-0.27
-0.31
Cash
0.56
0.35
0.13
0.05
Total Assets
5.92
4.89
4.91
4.58
