Le Lavoir Ltd Key Ratios

331.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:21:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Le Lavoir Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-1,015.71

EBIT growth

-4,002.05

Net profit growth

-653.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.76

0

EBIT margin

1.21

0

Net profit margin

0.2

0

RoCE

0.77

RoNW

0.03

RoA

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.08

-0.02

Book value per share

11.57

30.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-83.48

16.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2.54

0

Inventory days

25.4

0

Creditor days

-43.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.05

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-5.04

9.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.63

0

Employee costs

-0.6

0

Other costs

-5.99

0

Le Lavoir : related Articles

No Record Found

