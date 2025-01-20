Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-1,015.71
EBIT growth
-4,002.05
Net profit growth
-653.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.76
0
EBIT margin
1.21
0
Net profit margin
0.2
0
RoCE
0.77
RoNW
0.03
RoA
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.08
-0.02
Book value per share
11.57
30.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-83.48
16.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2.54
0
Inventory days
25.4
0
Creditor days
-43.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-5.04
9.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.63
0
Employee costs
-0.6
0
Other costs
-5.99
0
